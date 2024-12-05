TJX price target raised to $145 from $140 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe raised the firm’s price target on TJX (TJX) to $145 from $140 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. After having met with TJX management and touring stores near the headquarters, the firm felt that management’s tone was “positive and excited about the current Holiday season,” the analyst tells investors. Based on foot traffic data, the firm believes TJX is best positioned to continue to drive comp growth in Off-Price, the analyst added.

