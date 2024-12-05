TJX price target raised to $145 from $135 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on TJX (TJX) to $145 from $135 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after having met with the company’s CEO and CFO at TJX headquarters in Massachusetts. The firm, which notes that it views TJX as “a market share gainer that is well positioned to benefit from trade-down,” rolled its valuation year forward, contributing to its price target increase.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TJX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.