Tiziana Life Sciences Secures ALS Trial Funding

November 19, 2024 — 07:28 am EST

Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) has released an update.

Tiziana Life Sciences has secured funding from the ALS Association to conduct a 20-patient clinical trial for its innovative intranasal foralumab, a potential therapy aimed at treating ALS. This trial will explore the drug’s safety and early-stage efficacy, with hopes of slowing disease progression in ALS patients. The company’s unique approach aligns with the ALS Association’s mission to find new treatments for this devastating disease.

