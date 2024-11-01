Tiziana Life Sciences Highlights Advancements at BIO-Europe 2024

Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) has released an update.

Tiziana Life Sciences is set to showcase its recent clinical advancements, including promising data from a GLP-1 combination study, at the BIO-Europe 2024 conference. The company aims to engage with industry leaders and investors to expand partnerships and accelerate the development of its innovative therapies. Tiziana’s lead candidate, intranasal foralumab, continues to demonstrate potential in addressing unmet medical needs, highlighting the company’s commitment to pioneering alternative immunotherapy routes.

