Tiziana Life Sciences expands Phase 2 trial for non-active SPMS

Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) announced the expansion of its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating intranasal foralumab for non-active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, SPMS. The trial sites include esteemed institutions across the Northeast of the United States. “We are honored to collaborate with these prestigious institutions as we further expand our clinical trial,” said Ivor Elrifi, CEO of Tiziana Life Sciences. “This milestone demonstrates our dedication to advancing innovative treatments for patients living with SPMS and underscores the potential of our platform to address complex neurodegenerative diseases.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TLSA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.