Tivan Secures $7.4 Million Grant for Fluorite Project

TNG Limited (AU:TVN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

TNG Limited’s subsidiary, Tivan, has secured a $7.4 million grant from the Australian Government’s International Partnerships in Critical Minerals Program for its Speewah Fluorite Project. This funding will support feasibility studies as Tivan plans to establish a mining operation in collaboration with Sumitomo Corporation to produce acid grade fluorspar, a critical mineral for semiconductor and EV battery industries. The project aims to bolster Australia’s mineral supply chain and foster economic benefits in the East Kimberley region.

For further insights into AU:TVN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.