Tivan Secures $7.4 Million Grant for Fluorite Project

December 05, 2024 — 08:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TNG Limited (AU:TVN) has released an update.

TNG Limited’s subsidiary, Tivan, has secured a $7.4 million grant from the Australian Government’s International Partnerships in Critical Minerals Program for its Speewah Fluorite Project. This funding will support feasibility studies as Tivan plans to establish a mining operation in collaboration with Sumitomo Corporation to produce acid grade fluorspar, a critical mineral for semiconductor and EV battery industries. The project aims to bolster Australia’s mineral supply chain and foster economic benefits in the East Kimberley region.

For further insights into AU:TVN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

