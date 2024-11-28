Tivan Limited Transitions to New Auditor After AGM

TNG Limited (AU:TVN) has released an update.

Tivan Limited has successfully transitioned its auditor from KPMG to Grant Thornton following shareholder approval at their recent Annual General Meeting in Melbourne. The company also offers a replay of the meeting for those interested in reviewing the detailed proceedings. This change is part of Tivan’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance and transparency.

