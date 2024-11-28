News & Insights

Tivan Limited Transitions to New Auditor After AGM

November 28, 2024 — 07:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TNG Limited (AU:TVN) has released an update.

Tivan Limited has successfully transitioned its auditor from KPMG to Grant Thornton following shareholder approval at their recent Annual General Meeting in Melbourne. The company also offers a replay of the meeting for those interested in reviewing the detailed proceedings. This change is part of Tivan’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance and transparency.

