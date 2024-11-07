Tivan Limited Begins Drilling at Speewah Project

TNG Limited (AU:TVN) has released an update.

Tivan Limited has commenced its initial phase of drilling at the Speewah Fluorite Project in Western Australia, focusing on metallurgical testwork to ensure project efficiency and product quality. This development is crucial for the mining of fluorite ore to produce acid-grade fluorspar, following a positive Pre-Feasibility Study. The timely start of the drill campaign is well-aligned with Tivan’s project schedule and has gained support from its strategic partner, Sumitomo Corporation.

