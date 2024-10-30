News & Insights

Titomic Ltd Expands U.S. Presence with New Leadership

October 30, 2024 — 07:19 pm EDT

Titomic Ltd (AU:TTT) has released an update.

Titomic Ltd sees a transformative start to FY2025 with a 127% revenue boost and successful AUD 30 million equity placement to bolster U.S. operations. The company appointed Jim Simpson as the new U.S. President and incoming CEO to spearhead growth in the aerospace and defense sectors, alongside key partnerships and technological innovations like augmented reality for its cold spray systems. These strategic moves position Titomic as a leader in cold spray technology across various industries.

