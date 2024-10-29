News & Insights

Titanium Sands Advances Amidst Sri Lankan Political Shifts

October 29, 2024 — 10:27 pm EDT

Titanium Sands Ltd. (AU:TSL) has released an update.

Titanium Sands Ltd. has made significant progress in its Industrial Mining License process by completing a key stakeholder presentation to the Central Environment Authority in Sri Lanka. This presentation marks a major step forward for the company’s project, with further site visits and environmental assessments planned as the next phases. As Sri Lanka navigates political changes with the election of President Anura Dissanayake, who promises development-friendly policies, Titanium Sands remains focused on advancing its project in line with regulatory and environmental requirements.

