Titan Pharmaceuticals receives Nasdaq notice of non-compliance

Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP) reported that it received a notice on November 22 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market advising the company that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of its failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30 in a timely manner. In response to the Notice, the company is working to file the Q3 Form 10-Q as soon as possible in order to regain compliance with the Listing Rule. However, if the company does not submit the Q3 Form 10-Q by January 21, 2025, the company will submit a plan by such date to Nasdaq that outlines, as definitively as possible, the steps the company will take to promptly file the Q3 Form 10-Q.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.