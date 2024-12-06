News & Insights

Titan Pharmaceuticals Appoints Chay Weei Jye as CEO

December 06, 2024 — 04:58 pm EST

Titan Pharmaceuticals ( (TTNP) ) has issued an announcement.

Chay Weei Jye has been appointed as the new CEO, bringing extensive IT leadership experience from roles at Zchwantech, Affin Bank Berhad, and Malaysian Airlines. His strategic expertise in technology solutions and enterprise architecture is expected to drive the company’s growth, making this a significant development for investors watching the company’s trajectory.

