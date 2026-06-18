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Titan Mining Names Richard Pozzebon CFO

June 18, 2026 — 07:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - U.S. zinc and graphite producer Titan Mining Corp (TII, TI.TO) on Thursday announced that it has named Richard Pozzebon chief financial officer, effective July 6.

Pozzebon succeeds Ashley Kates, who was appointed as interim CFO on May 22 after Kevin Hart resigned for personal reasons.

Richard Pozzebon has more than 23 years of finance and capital market experience. He joins Titan from lumber producer Interfor Corp, where he was executive vice president and chief financial officer.

On the NYSE, shares of Titan Mining closed Wednesday's trading 4.39 percent lower at $2.1800.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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