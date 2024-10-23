News & Insights

Stocks

Titan Minerals Unveils Promising Gold Discoveries at Dynasty

October 23, 2024 — 07:49 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Titan Minerals Ltd (AU:TTM) has released an update.

Titan Minerals Ltd has discovered high-grade gold at the Tomahawk target and Iguana areas within its Dynasty Gold Project, indicating a significantly larger mineralization footprint than previously known. The findings, which include notable trench results such as 5m at 5.0 g/t gold and 20.6 g/t silver, underscore the potential for substantial resource growth. The company is accelerating its exploration efforts with a forthcoming 10,000-meter drilling campaign aimed at expanding and updating resource estimates by mid-2025.

For further insights into AU:TTM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTTNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.