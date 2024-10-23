Titan Minerals Unveils Promising Gold Discoveries at Dynasty

Titan Minerals Ltd (AU:TTM) has released an update.

Titan Minerals Ltd has discovered high-grade gold at the Tomahawk target and Iguana areas within its Dynasty Gold Project, indicating a significantly larger mineralization footprint than previously known. The findings, which include notable trench results such as 5m at 5.0 g/t gold and 20.6 g/t silver, underscore the potential for substantial resource growth. The company is accelerating its exploration efforts with a forthcoming 10,000-meter drilling campaign aimed at expanding and updating resource estimates by mid-2025.

