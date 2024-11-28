Titan Minerals Uncovers High-Grade Gold at Dynasty Project

Titan Minerals Ltd (AU:TTM) has released an update.

Titan Minerals Ltd has announced significant high-grade gold findings at its Dynasty Gold Project, with the latest trenching efforts revealing promising results in extensional areas such as Cerro Verde and Iguana. These discoveries bolster the company’s resource expansion plans, as it prepares for a 10,000-meter drilling campaign targeting new areas. The strong results strengthen Titan’s financial outlook, with a potential resource update anticipated in mid-2025.

