Titan Minerals Secures Joint Venture for Copper and Gold Projects

Titan Minerals Ltd has entered a joint venture with Hanrine for the Linderos Copper Project in Ecuador, allowing Hanrine to earn up to an 80% interest through significant investments. The company is advancing its Dynasty Gold Project, expanding exploration to enhance its substantial gold and silver resources. Titan finished the quarter on a strong financial note, with increased cash flow from share conversions and project payments.

