Titan Minerals and Hanrine Begin Major Drilling at Linderos

Titan Minerals Ltd (AU:TTM) has released an update.
Titan Minerals Ltd has launched a significant 10,000-meter drilling campaign at their Linderos Copper Project in Ecuador, in collaboration with Hanrine, a subsidiary of Hancock Prospecting. This initiative follows Hanrine’s fulfillment of an initial investment milestone, allowing them to begin earning a substantial interest in the project by potentially investing up to US$120 million. The drilling aims to explore extensive copper mineralization, with results anticipated to further define the project’s global significance.
