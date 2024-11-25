Titan Minerals and Hanrine Begin Major Drilling at Linderos

Titan Minerals Ltd (AU:TTM) has released an update.

Titan Minerals Ltd has launched a significant 10,000-meter drilling campaign at their Linderos Copper Project in Ecuador, in collaboration with Hanrine, a subsidiary of Hancock Prospecting. This initiative follows Hanrine’s fulfillment of an initial investment milestone, allowing them to begin earning a substantial interest in the project by potentially investing up to US$120 million. The drilling aims to explore extensive copper mineralization, with results anticipated to further define the project’s global significance.

