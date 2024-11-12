Tissue Repair Ltd Director Expands Investment

Tissue Repair Ltd (AU:TRP) has released an update.

Tissue Repair Ltd’s director Tony Charara has increased his stake by acquiring 750,000 unlisted options, exercisable at $1.15 and expiring in 2039. This move reflects a significant confidence in the company’s future growth prospects. Investors may find this development intriguing as it could signal potential positive movements in the company’s stock.

