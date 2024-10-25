Tissue Repair Ltd Advances in Wound Healing Market

Tissue Repair Ltd (AU:TRP) has released an update.

Tissue Repair Ltd (ASX:TRP) successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, showing strong shareholder support. The biotechnology company is advancing its wound healing agents, focusing on phase 3 trials for TR-987® and commercializing its TR Pro+ gel. With a strategic plan to expand its product line, Tissue Repair is poised for growth in the wound and aesthetic treatment markets.

