TIPZ Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF (Symbol: TIPZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.39, changing hands as high as $53.41 per share. PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TIPZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TIPZ's low point in its 52 week range is $52.26 per share, with $54.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.40.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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