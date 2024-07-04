TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: 3 Stocks that Analysts Rate a Strong Buy

Using the TipRanks Stock Screener, we’ve searched for three stocks that all score a ‘Perfect 10’ on the TipRanks Smart Score. The Smart Score looks at 8 different factors and measures a stock’s likelihood to outperform the overall market. This data driven score includes factors unique to TipRanks, including Wall Street analyst ratings, investor sentiment, corporate insider transactions, and hedge fund activity. Along with a ‘Perfect 10’ score, these stocks also have a Strong Buy consensus from Wall Street analysts, so let’s take a closer look at what they are predicting for these stock’s futures.

Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatments for severe, rare muscle disorders. They are developing small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases, such as Duchenne, Becker, and Limb-Girdle muscular dystrophies and McArdle diseases. While their drugs are still in trial stages, they have several programs in Phase 2 trials.

The company shared their Q1 earnings report on May 9th, where they did have a smaller than expected loss per share of -$0.33, vs the -$.039 anticipated. They also provided several business updates, announcing positive two-year topline results of the sevasemten ARCH open label trial and advanced GRAND CANYON pivotal cohort in Becker. Kevin Koch, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Edgewise commented “We expect significant catalysts on our programs throughout this year including data from the CANYON and CIRRUS studies.”

With multiple data redouts over the next 12 months, and cash providing runway through 2027, the Edgewise Therapeutics stock has caught the eye of Wedbush analyst, Laura Chico, and even got a spot on their Best Ideas List. The analyst noted that “shares are up 58% year-to-date and despite the run-up, they still see an attractive entry point ahead of upcoming data readouts.”

With 5 current analysts weighing in on the Edgewise Therapeutics stock, it is rated a Strong Buy with unanimous buy ratings. The average Price Target of $35.75 implies an upside potential of 95% from current prices.

Kemper Corporation

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) is in the insurance industry, and their family of companies is one of the nation’s leading specialty insurers. With approximately $13B in assets, they’re improving the world of insurance by providing easy to use personalized solutions to individuals, families, and businesses through their Auto and Life brands. Represented by approximately 22,500 agents and brokers, Kemper serves over 4.8 million policies.

They shared their Q1 earnings report on May 1st, where results were mixed. Revenue of $1.14B did exceed expectations but declined by $151.8M YoY. Looking at earnings, EPS of $1.07 fell $0.02 short of estimates, however, did grow significantly when comparing to a net loss of -$1.25 per share in the first quarter of 2023. Kemper saw profitability improve sequentially, generating an 11.2% ROE and said that their parent liquidity remains strong at $1.1B. Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., President and CEO commented, “we continued to deliver significantly improved profitability in our Specialty P&C business, where we are now exceeding target returns. We made substantial progress on growing new business applications in the first quarter, delivered our fourth consecutive quarter of underlying business improvement, and our second straight quarter of solid operating and underwriting profits.”

The Kemper stock currently has three 5-star analysts weighing in, and has unanimous Buy ratings. Their Strong Buy consensus comes with an average Price Target of $74.67, implying an upside potential of 25% from current prices. Just this past week, analyst Paul Newsome from Piper Sandler increased their Price Target to $77.

Crane Company

Crane Company (CR) is an American industrial products company that has been around since 1855, manufacturing engineered products for a variety of markets. Founded by Richard Crane, their products and solutions are used in a wide range of markets, including chemicals, oil & gas, power, automated payment solutions, and general industrial & consumer related markets. Their business segments include Aerospace & Electronics, Engineered Materials, and Process Flow Technologies.

They reported their Q1 earnings on April 22nd, where the company saw a solid earnings and revenue beat, plus increased their full year EPS guidance. Their Q1 EPS of $1.22 beat estimates by $0.09. Revenue of $565.3M beat expectations, plus grew 10% YoY. Max Mitchell, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “Crane is off to a great start in 2024, with strong results reflecting continued differentiated execution and accelerating results from growth initiatives. Core year-over-year sales growth of 5% was accompanied by continued strong orders and backlog growth, increasing our confidence in our outlook for the full year.”

Bank of America Securities analyst, Ronald Epstein, recently reiterated his Buy rating on the Crane Company stock, citing strategic growth and diversified strengths. He identifies the company’s strategic growth and margin expansion as key drivers, coupled with its successful product development strategy. Moreover, Epstein notes that the demand in the aerospace and defense sectors is expected to foster continued growth within Crane’s Aerospace & Electronics division.

With 6 current analyst ratings, the Crane Company stock is rated a Strong Buy, with 5 Buys and 1 Hold. Analysts average Price Target of $160 implies an upside potential of 10.63% for the stock.

