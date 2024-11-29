News & Insights

Tiong Woon Corporation’s AGM Highlights Transparency

November 29, 2024 — 04:43 am EST

Tiong Woon Corporation Holding Ltd (SG:BQM) has released an update.

Tiong Woon Corporation Holding Ltd held its Annual General Meeting, where shareholders voted on resolutions through a poll mechanism. The company addressed investor queries and facilitated smooth voting procedures with the help of appointed agents. This structured approach reflects TWCH’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

