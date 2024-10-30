News & Insights

Tiong Seng Holdings Announces Board Reshuffle

October 30, 2024 — 06:14 am EDT

Tiong Seng Holdings Limited (SG:BFI) has released an update.

Tiong Seng Holdings Limited has announced a change in its Board of Directors, effective November 1, 2024, with the resignation of Mr. Lee It Hoe and the appointment of Mr. Lee Yew Sim as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director. This strategic shift aims to enhance the company’s governance and operational oversight. Investors may find these changes indicative of Tiong Seng’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its leadership team.

