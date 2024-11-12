Tintina Mines Advances Domeyko Project with New Report

Tintina Mines (TSE:TTS) has released an update.

Tintina Mines has partnered with SRK Consulting to update a technical report for the Domeyko Sulfuros Project in Chile, aiming to deliver the first mineral resource estimate by the end of December 2024. The project’s strategic location in the Atacama Region offers substantial logistical and operational advantages, enhancing its copper-gold exploration potential.

