Timken reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.23, consensus $1.38

Reports Q3 revenue $1.13B, consensus $1.12B. “It is an honor to be part of the talented Timken (TKR) team as we work to accelerate profitable growth and customer-centric innovation,” said Tarak Mehta, president and chief executive officer. “Looking at the quarter, profitability fell short of our expectations, and we are taking further steps to improve operating margins. In the current market environment, we remain committed to improving reliability and efficiency for our customers and generating strong earnings and cash flow for our shareholders.”

