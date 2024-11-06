News & Insights

Timken price target lowered to $97 from $102 at Oppenheimer

November 06, 2024 — 07:45 am EST

Oppenheimer lowered the firm’s price target on Timken (TKR) to $97 from $102 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes shares fell an eye-catching 12.9% after Timken reported a Q3 miss and revised 2024 guidance. Q3 revenue modestly beat and the miss was largely attributable to one-time-ish items, Oppenheimer says. It also senses updated Q4 guidance leans conservative, with order rates and cost actions supporting moderate upside. More important, the firm views its medium-term thesis as largely unchanged and remain bullish on Timken’s organic plus inorganic prospects to materially accelerate profitable growth.

