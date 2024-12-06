Timee, Inc. Strengthens Security on Job Platform

Timee, Inc. (JP:215A) has released an update.

Timee, Inc. has introduced new security measures to protect users of its on-demand job platform from unauthorized access and to enhance the platform’s integrity. These efforts include verifying company legitimacy, monitoring job postings round-the-clock, and safeguarding worker information. Such initiatives aim to ensure a safe and reliable experience for all users and stakeholders.

