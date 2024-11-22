News & Insights

Time Interconnect Boosts Production with New Equipment Purchase

November 22, 2024 — 07:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Time Interconnect Technology Limited (HK:1729) has released an update.

Time Interconnect Technology Limited has entered into a connected transaction with Luxshare Precision to purchase equipment worth approximately RMB7.6 million. The move aims to boost production capacity to meet growing demand in the medical equipment sector. The transaction was negotiated at arm’s length and is exempt from independent shareholder approval, reflecting strategic alignment with market opportunities.

