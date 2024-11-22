Time Interconnect Boosts Production with New Equipment Purchase

Time Interconnect Technology Limited (HK:1729) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Time Interconnect Technology Limited has entered into a connected transaction with Luxshare Precision to purchase equipment worth approximately RMB7.6 million. The move aims to boost production capacity to meet growing demand in the medical equipment sector. The transaction was negotiated at arm’s length and is exempt from independent shareholder approval, reflecting strategic alignment with market opportunities.

For further insights into HK:1729 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.