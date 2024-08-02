Time to Buy Stock in These Top Gold Miners as Markets Fall

Investors may turn their attention to gold amid heightened market volatility with Friday’s jobs report showing the US labor force cooled while the unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, its highest peak since 2021.

With gold often sought out for defensive safety during economic uncertainty it's noteworthy that the Zacks Mining-Gold Industry is currently in the top 22% of over 250 Zacks industries. That said, here are three of these top gold mining stocks to consider at the moment.

Agnico Eagle Mines AEM

Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)

Agnico Eagle Mines has been one of the most intriguing gold producers with its stock soaring over +37% this year to impressively top the broader indexes and the Zacks Mining-Gold Market’s +21%.

Agnico Eagle Mines’ increased profitability has been the catalyst for its extended rally with fiscal 2024 EPS now expected to soar 58% to $3.52 versus $2.23 per share last year. Notably, Agnico Eagle Mines checks an “A” Zacks Style Scores grade for Growth, and its 2.1% annual dividend yield has kept investors engaged as well.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Barrick Gold GOLD

Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)

As one of the largest gold producers in the world, Barrick Gold is certainly worthy of consideration with its stock trading under $20 and at 15.7X forward earnings. Furthermore, Barrick Gold’s EPS is projected to soar 38% this year with FY25 earnings slated to climb another 32% to $1.53 per share.

Making Barrick Gold’s stock more luring is a 2.19% annual dividend which it has increased 13 times in the last five years. Plus, its 45% payout ratio suggests there is plenty of room for more dividend hikes.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FrancoNevada FNV

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)

Rounding out the list is Franco-Nevada Corporation which operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company with additional interest in silver and platinum group metals among other resource assets. Franco-Nevada offers a 1.13% annual dividend which it has increased 14 times in the last five years with its payout ratio at 41%.

Indicative that now is an ideal time to buy Franco-Nevada’s stock is that earnings estimate revisions have continued to rise over the last quarter with FY24 and FY25 EPS estimates up 10% and 8% in the last 30 days respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Takeaway

With investors likely to shift their focus to equities that can offer defensive safety these top gold mining stocks should be viable options amid heightened market volatility.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.