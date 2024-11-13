News & Insights

Stocks

Tilray’s Breckenridge Brewery releases Candy Cane Vodka

November 13, 2024 — 07:42 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Breckenridge Distillery releases its new Breckenridge Candy Cane Vodka for the holiday season. Whether enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or as the star ingredient of a favorite holiday cocktail, Breckenridge Distillery’s Candy Cane Vodka brings holiday cheer to those aged 21 and up and is now available in retailers nationwide. Breckenridge Candy Cane Vodka is 80 proof / 40% ABV and is available in 750ml and 50ml. The red striped bottles will add a cheerful pop to your holiday tablescapes or make a sweet treat for cocktail lovers.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TLRY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TLRY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.