Tilray’s Breckenridge Brewery releases Candy Cane Vodka

Breckenridge Distillery releases its new Breckenridge Candy Cane Vodka for the holiday season. Whether enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or as the star ingredient of a favorite holiday cocktail, Breckenridge Distillery’s Candy Cane Vodka brings holiday cheer to those aged 21 and up and is now available in retailers nationwide. Breckenridge Candy Cane Vodka is 80 proof / 40% ABV and is available in 750ml and 50ml. The red striped bottles will add a cheerful pop to your holiday tablescapes or make a sweet treat for cocktail lovers.

