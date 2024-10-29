News & Insights

Tilray subsidiary releases new creation, Dad’s Stash Whiskey

October 29, 2024 — 07:21 am EDT

Breckenridge Distillery, a subsidiary of Tilray (TLRY) Brands, has teamed up with Flaviar to launch its newest creation, Dad’s Stash Whiskey. This limited-edition whiskey is available to purchase now to support No-Shave November and raise funds for the awareness and treatment of colon and rectal cancers amongst men worldwide.

