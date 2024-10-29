Tilray subsidiary releases new creation, Dad’s Stash Whiskey

Breckenridge Distillery, a subsidiary of Tilray (TLRY) Brands, has teamed up with Flaviar to launch its newest creation, Dad’s Stash Whiskey. This limited-edition whiskey is available to purchase now to support No-Shave November and raise funds for the awareness and treatment of colon and rectal cancers amongst men worldwide.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TLRY:
- Rising High: RIV Capital provides update on revenue, synergy realization
- Tilray’s Blue Point announces men’s health awareness campaign
- Tilray’s Breckenridge Brewery releases seasonal Funslinger Lager
- Rising High: Exclusive talk with vape tech developer Ispire Technology
- Tilray celebrates six years of cannabis legalization in Canada
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.