Tilray Brands, Inc. Q3 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) announced Loss for its third quarter of -$793.53 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$793.53 million, or -$0.87 per share. This compares with -$104.98 million, or -$0.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.4% to $185.78 million from $188.34 million last year.

Tilray Brands, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$793.53 Mln. vs. -$104.98 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.87 vs. -$0.12 last year. -Revenue: $185.78 Mln vs. $188.34 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $850 - $900 Mln

