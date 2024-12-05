Tilly’s reports Q3 EPS (43c) vs. (3c) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $143.4M vs. $166.5M last year. “Our third quarter results included our best quarterly comp sales performance since fiscal 2021, our first month of positive comp sales since February 2022 during fiscal August, and our second consecutive quarter of year-over-year store traffic growth,” commented Hezy Shaked, Co-Founder, Executive Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “However, we still have a long way to go to return to generating consistent sales growth and profitability. We are disappointed in our net sales performance in the early stages of the fourth quarter, yet somewhat encouraged by our improved product margins thus far in the fourth quarter.”

