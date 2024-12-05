News & Insights

Stocks
TLYS

Tilly’s reports Q3 EPS (43c) vs. (3c) last year

December 05, 2024 — 04:35 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $143.4M vs. $166.5M last year. “Our third quarter results included our best quarterly comp sales performance since fiscal 2021, our first month of positive comp sales since February 2022 during fiscal August, and our second consecutive quarter of year-over-year store traffic growth,” commented Hezy Shaked, Co-Founder, Executive Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “However, we still have a long way to go to return to generating consistent sales growth and profitability. We are disappointed in our net sales performance in the early stages of the fourth quarter, yet somewhat encouraged by our improved product margins thus far in the fourth quarter.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TLYS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TLYS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.