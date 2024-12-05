Tilly’s Reports Decline in Q3 2024 Earnings

Tilly’s ( (TLYS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Tilly’s presented to its investors.
Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer offering casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for a youthful demographic, with a strong presence in physical stores and online. In its fiscal third quarter of 2024, Tilly’s reported a decline in net sales by 13.8% due to a shift in the retail calendar, though it saw improved product margins. The company experienced a net loss of $12.9 million, an increase from the previous year’s loss, and faced operating challenges with higher SG&A expenses. Despite a decrease in total net sales, the e-commerce segment showed positive growth, indicating a potential strategic focus area. Looking ahead, Tilly’s management remains cautious, projecting further sales declines but focusing on improving product margins and managing costs to enhance financial performance.
