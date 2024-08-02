TikTok Awaits DOJ Decision on Children's Privacy Case

The U.S. Department of Justice faces a Friday deadline to decide whether to sue TikTok and its parent company ByteDance for allegedly failing to protect children's privacy on the social media app. This follows a Federal Trade Commission complaint that was referred to the DOJ in June. The FTC's probe into TikTok's privacy practices could either lead to a lawsuit or a settlement.





The popular social media platform, with around 170 million U.S. users, has been under scrutiny for its handling of children's data and is also fighting a new law that could force ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. assets. Additionally, TikTok recently faced fines from the EU and UK for privacy violations. A new bill passed by the U.S. Senate aims to extend COPPA protections to teenagers and ban targeted advertising to minors.





Market Overview:





DOJ deadline to decide on TikTok children's privacy lawsuit.



FTC complaint against TikTok referred to DOJ.



TikTok under scrutiny for handling children's data.



Key Points:



TikTok faces potential lawsuit or settlement.



Platform has 170 million U.S. users.



New U.S. Senate bill extends COPPA protections to teenagers.



Looking Ahead:



DOJ decision on TikTok lawsuit imminent.



Potential impact of new COPPA bill on social media platforms.



Ongoing legal and regulatory challenges for TikTok.



The DOJ's decision on whether to sue TikTok will be closely watched, as it could have significant implications for the social media platform and its parent company ByteDance. With the FTC's probe highlighting potential privacy violations, the outcome of this case could shape future regulations and enforcement actions against social media companies.The new bill extending COPPA protections to teenagers and banning targeted advertising to minors adds another layer of complexity to the regulatory environment. As TikTok navigates these challenges, its ability to comply with evolving privacy laws will be critical to maintaining its user base and avoiding further legal issues.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.