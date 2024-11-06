News & Insights

TIH Limited Concludes Legal Dispute with Transpac

November 06, 2024 — 04:50 am EST

TIH Limited (SG:T55) has released an update.

TIH Limited has decided not to appeal a recent court decision involving Transpac Investments Limited, marking the conclusion of the legal proceedings. The company has paid the required legal costs to Transpac but assures shareholders that these do not materially impact its financial standing. Shareholders are advised to remain cautious and seek professional advice if considering trading in the company’s shares.

