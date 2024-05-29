News & Insights

Stocks

Tietto Minerals Reports Major Holder’s Shift in Interest

May 29, 2024 — 02:55 am EDT

Tietto Minerals Ltd. (AU:TIE) has released an update.

Tietto Minerals Ltd. has experienced a significant change in its substantial holder’s interest, as revealed in the latest Form 604 filing. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. now holds a diverse range of voting shares in the company, with a notable shift in voting power from the previous 10.30% to the current 5.55%. This development could impact the dynamics of shareholder influence within Tietto Minerals.

