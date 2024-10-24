Tietoevry’s Global Impact and Financial Presence

TietoEVRY (GB:0KG0) has released an update.

Tietoevry, a leading Nordic technology company, boasts a global presence with 24,000 experts specializing in cloud, data, and software, serving a diverse clientele across 90 countries. The company, with an annual turnover of approximately EUR 3 billion, is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki, NASDAQ Stockholm, and Oslo Børs. Tietoevry is committed to using technology to foster digital futures where businesses and societies can thrive.

For further insights into GB:0KG0 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.