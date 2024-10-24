News & Insights

Stocks

Tietoevry’s Global Impact and Financial Presence

October 24, 2024 — 02:33 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TietoEVRY (GB:0KG0) has released an update.

Tietoevry, a leading Nordic technology company, boasts a global presence with 24,000 experts specializing in cloud, data, and software, serving a diverse clientele across 90 countries. The company, with an annual turnover of approximately EUR 3 billion, is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki, NASDAQ Stockholm, and Oslo Børs. Tietoevry is committed to using technology to foster digital futures where businesses and societies can thrive.

For further insights into GB:0KG0 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.