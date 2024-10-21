Tier One Silver Expands Promising Cambaya Targets

Tier One Silver (TSE:TSLV) has released an update.

Tier One Silver has reported promising new channel sampling results from its Cambaya target area, highlighting its potential as a prime silver-gold corridor. The expanded target area now spans 1.75 kilometers by 950 meters with silver grades reaching up to 8,950 g/t, indicating a strong potential for high-grade precious metals. The company is preparing for its next phase of drilling as thesilver marketshows signs of improvement.

