Tier One Silver Expands Promising Cambaya Targets

October 21, 2024 — 07:45 am EDT

Tier One Silver (TSE:TSLV) has released an update.

Tier One Silver has reported promising new channel sampling results from its Cambaya target area, highlighting its potential as a prime silver-gold corridor. The expanded target area now spans 1.75 kilometers by 950 meters with silver grades reaching up to 8,950 g/t, indicating a strong potential for high-grade precious metals. The company is preparing for its next phase of drilling as thesilver marketshows signs of improvement.

