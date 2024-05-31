Tidewater Shareholders Elect Directors, Approve Proposals

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) has released an update.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. reported the outcomes of its annual general and special meeting, where shareholders elected seven directors, reappointed Deloitte LLP as auditors, and approved several key proposals including share consolidation and executive compensation strategy. The meeting saw a strong turnout with over 66% of outstanding shares represented. The company, focusing on growth in the North American energy sector, continues to expand its midstream and infrastructure assets to enhance shareholder value.

