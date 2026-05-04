Tidewater Inc. Q1 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Tidewater Inc. (TDW) released earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $5.976 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $42.320 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.2% to $326.222 million from $333.444 million last year.

Tidewater Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.976 Mln. vs. $42.320 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $326.222 Mln vs. $333.444 Mln last year.

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