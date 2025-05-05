Tidewater Inc. Q1 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Tidewater Inc. (TDW) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $42.65 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $47.03 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $333.44 million from $321.16 million last year.

Tidewater Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $42.65 Mln. vs. $47.03 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.83 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue: $333.44 Mln vs. $321.16 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.32 to $1.38 Bln

