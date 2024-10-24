News & Insights

Tianqi Lithium Projects Significant Loss Amid Market Challenges

October 24, 2024 — 08:10 am EDT

Tianqi Lithium Corp. Class H (HK:9696) has released an update.

Tianqi Lithium Corporation has issued a profit warning, projecting a significant net loss for the nine months ending September 2024, attributed to a sharp decline in lithium product prices and operational challenges. The company expects to report a net loss between RMB5,450 million and RMB5,850 million, contrasting with a net profit for the previous year. Despite these setbacks, Tianqi notes growth in production and sales volume of lithium compounds and derivatives.

