News & Insights

Stocks

Tianneng Power to Acquire Stake in Subsidiary

October 29, 2024 — 08:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tianneng Power International (HK:0819) has released an update.

Tianneng Power International is set to acquire a 28.57% equity interest in its subsidiary, Zhejiang Tianneng New Materials Co., Ltd., following significant shifts in the macro environment and industry conditions that impacted their original listing plans. This acquisition will be executed through the exercise of put options granted to investors, with Party C1 expected to repurchase the shares at the original subscription price plus interest, minus any dividends received. Upon completion, Party A will be owned 65% by Party C1.

For further insights into HK:0819 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TIANF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.