Tianli International Reports Strong Revenue and Profit Growth

Tianli International Holdings Limited (HK:1773) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tianli International Holdings Limited posted impressive financial results for the year ending August 31, 2024, with revenue climbing by 44.2% to RMB 3.32 billion and profit soaring 66.3% to RMB 556.2 million. The company’s earnings per share saw notable increases, and total dividends rose significantly, reflecting strong performance and shareholder returns.

For further insights into HK:1773 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.