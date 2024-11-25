Tianli International Reports Strong Revenue and Profit Growth

Tianli International Holdings Limited (HK:1773) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Tianli International Holdings Limited posted impressive financial results for the year ending August 31, 2024, with revenue climbing by 44.2% to RMB 3.32 billion and profit soaring 66.3% to RMB 556.2 million. The company’s earnings per share saw notable increases, and total dividends rose significantly, reflecting strong performance and shareholder returns.
For further insights into HK:1773 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/26/24
- Rivian Gets Conditional DOE Loan of $6.6B for Georgia Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.