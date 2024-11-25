News & Insights

Tianli International Reports Strong Revenue and Profit Growth

November 25, 2024 — 10:19 am EST

Tianli International Holdings Limited (HK:1773) has released an update.

Tianli International Holdings Limited posted impressive financial results for the year ending August 31, 2024, with revenue climbing by 44.2% to RMB 3.32 billion and profit soaring 66.3% to RMB 556.2 million. The company’s earnings per share saw notable increases, and total dividends rose significantly, reflecting strong performance and shareholder returns.

