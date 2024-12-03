News & Insights

Tianjin Tianbao Energy Seeks New Deputy GM as Liu Resigns

December 03, 2024 — 06:08 am EST

Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1671) has released an update.

Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd. has announced the resignation of its Deputy General Manager Mr. Liu Lu, effective December 3, 2024, due to a job transfer. The company is currently seeking a qualified candidate to fill the senior management role. The Board expressed gratitude for Mr. Liu’s contributions during his tenure.

