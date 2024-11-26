Tianjin Pharmaceutical Appoints New Supervisory Member

Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp. Ltd. Class S (SG:T14) has released an update.

Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group Corp. has approved the appointment of Ms. Xie Xi as a new member of the Supervisory Committee, succeeding Mr. Xing Jianhua, whose term is ending. Ms. Xie Xi brings extensive experience in finance and management, having served various roles within the company since 2008. Her appointment will be finalized pending shareholder approval at a forthcoming general meeting.

