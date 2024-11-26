News & Insights

Stocks

Tianjin Pharmaceutical Appoints New Supervisory Member

November 26, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp. Ltd. Class S (SG:T14) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group Corp. has approved the appointment of Ms. Xie Xi as a new member of the Supervisory Committee, succeeding Mr. Xing Jianhua, whose term is ending. Ms. Xie Xi brings extensive experience in finance and management, having served various roles within the company since 2008. Her appointment will be finalized pending shareholder approval at a forthcoming general meeting.

For further insights into SG:T14 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.