News & Insights

Stocks

Tianjin Development Reports Profit Decline at Lisheng Pharma

October 29, 2024 — 06:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tianjin Development Holdings (HK:0882) has released an update.

Tianjin Lisheng Pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of Tianjin Development Holdings, reported a significant decrease in net profit for the first nine months of 2024, from RMB 342.67 million last year to RMB 168.33 million. Despite a rise in operating income to over RMB 1 billion, increased costs and expenses have impacted profitability. Investors may find these financial trends noteworthy as the company navigates a challenging market environment.

For further insights into HK:0882 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.