Tianjin Development Reports Profit Decline at Lisheng Pharma

Tianjin Development Holdings (HK:0882) has released an update.

Tianjin Lisheng Pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of Tianjin Development Holdings, reported a significant decrease in net profit for the first nine months of 2024, from RMB 342.67 million last year to RMB 168.33 million. Despite a rise in operating income to over RMB 1 billion, increased costs and expenses have impacted profitability. Investors may find these financial trends noteworthy as the company navigates a challenging market environment.

