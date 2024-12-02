News & Insights

Tianjin Construction Development Sets Up Nomination Committee

December 02, 2024 — 10:20 am EST

Tianjin Construction Development Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2515) has released an update.

Tianjin Construction Development Group Co., Ltd. has established a Nomination Committee to enhance its board and senior management selection process, aiming to optimize governance and board composition. The committee is tasked with evaluating and recommending candidates for director and senior management roles, ensuring a diverse and strategically aligned leadership team. This move is part of the company’s broader efforts to bolster its corporate governance in line with relevant regulatory frameworks.

