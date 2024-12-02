Tianjin Construction Development Sets Up Nomination Committee

Tianjin Construction Development Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2515) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tianjin Construction Development Group Co., Ltd. has established a Nomination Committee to enhance its board and senior management selection process, aiming to optimize governance and board composition. The committee is tasked with evaluating and recommending candidates for director and senior management roles, ensuring a diverse and strategically aligned leadership team. This move is part of the company’s broader efforts to bolster its corporate governance in line with relevant regulatory frameworks.

For further insights into HK:2515 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.