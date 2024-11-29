Tianjin Capital Approves RMB40 Million Loan to Subsidiary

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co (HK:1065) has released an update.

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co has approved a loan of up to RMB40 million to its connected subsidiary, HBGJTC, for replenishing working capital. The loan agreement includes a fixed interest rate of 5% per annum, with terms of three years and one year for different portions of the loan. This connected transaction is subject to reporting requirements under the Hong Kong Listing Rules.

