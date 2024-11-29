News & Insights

Tianjin Capital Approves RMB40 Million Loan to Subsidiary

November 29, 2024 — 08:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co (HK:1065) has released an update.

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co has approved a loan of up to RMB40 million to its connected subsidiary, HBGJTC, for replenishing working capital. The loan agreement includes a fixed interest rate of 5% per annum, with terms of three years and one year for different portions of the loan. This connected transaction is subject to reporting requirements under the Hong Kong Listing Rules.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

